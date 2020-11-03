Nail Polish teaser: Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul unite for a mindboggling murder mystery

bollywood

The teaser of Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul’s courtroom drama, titled Nail Polish, is out now and hints at the uncertainty of the human mind.

The 30-second teaser opens with Arjun gasping for breath under water. It is followed by a glimpse of a shirtless Manav challenged by his demons in an asylum. It further shows a court case in progress and also features a woman, which has someone’s hand rubbing her lipstick on her face. The intriguing teaser ends with a man with bleeding feet, being dragged away on a wheelchair. A voice says in the background, “The mind commits the crime, the body takes the blame.”

The film boasts of an intense, hypnotic storyline that revolves around a uniquely constructed murder trial where the back story and the court proceedings are interwoven into a journey of a shocking criminal discovery.

Arjun, who plays the role of a high-profile defence lawyer named Sid Jaisingh, had earlier said, “A man wearing nail polish on the poster has already got people’s imagination working. I promise you the intrigue it has created will be justified in this film, that is a meticulous written and directed psychological thriller, by Bugs Bhargava.”

Manav, who had tested positive for Covid-19 soon after beginning work on the film and had to take a break, had added, “The energy on the set is quite intense and it has been a challenging role for me so far. The poster will confuse the viewers, especially when it comes to the polish on one nail. The uncertainty of the human mind will take centre stage in the narrative. I doubt people have got a chance to see something like Nail Polish in the OTT space.”

Besides Arjun and Manav, Nail Polish also stars Rajit Kapur and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. It is directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and produced by Pradeep Uppoor, Seema Mohapatra, Jahanara Bhargava of Ten Years Younger Productions and Dhirajj Vinodd Kapoor. The ZEE5 original will premiere on January 1, 2021 on the OTT platform.

