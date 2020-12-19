e-paper
Home / TV / Naman Shaw announces he’s going to be a father soon: We were anyway planning to start a family in 2020

Naman Shaw announces he’s going to be a father soon: We were anyway planning to start a family in 2020

Actor Naman Shaw says he and wife, producer Neha Mishra, have shortlisted a few names for their first child.

tv Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 16:24 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Naman Shaw shares that his wife Neha Mishra’s due date is in March next year.
Actor Naman Shaw and wife, producer Neha Mishra, are on cloud nine, as they’re expecting their first child and chose Shaw’s birthday (December 18) to share the good news with everyone via social media. Shaw shared a photo of Neha and captioned it, “Best Birthday Gift Ever, 2020 ain’t that bad”. Soon after they posted the happy news, their phones haven’t stopped buzzing with congratulatory calls and messages.

“We were anyway planning to start a family in 2020. The baby is due in February-March next year,” an excited Shaw tells us. The couple met in 2010 and got married in November 2017.

 

While Shaw was busy with his acting projects until last year, Neha, too, was caught up setting up their production company and their latest production, Taish, has been garnering positive reviews.

“Neha got pregnant in June. The doctor told us not to reveal the news till the first trimester is over. Only her and my mom knew about it. We could hide everything because we weren’t stepping out during the lockdown. These unpredictable times were making things grim for us as well, but the one good thing is that we got enough time off from work, and Neha was able to rest during the crucial first three months. And I could be with her throughout,” says the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor.

Though Shaw wasn’t keen to reveal the news till next year, Neha wanted to make the announcement on his birthday.

“Our friends and extended families are like why didn’t we tell them earlier? Ab to thoda sunna padhega hi, but everyone is elated and looking forward to welcome the new member,” he gushes.

While the girl or boy discussions are on, Shaw adds, “Though I’d love to have a daughter, but in our family, I have two nieces and Neha too has a niece, so everyone’s like, ‘This time if we have a boy, he’ll definitely get spoilt’. We’ve also zeroed in some names but our families believe in numerology, so everything will get finalised only when my baby arrives.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

