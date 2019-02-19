Neha Kakkar breaks down on Super Dancer 3 sets, watch video

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar, who recently broke up with boyfriend Himansh Kohli, recently broke down on the sets of TV show Super Dancer 3 when she saw an emotional performance on Tujhe Chaha Rab Se Bhi Zyada. A video from the sets has also surfaced online.

Neha and Himansh announced their relationship on national television but it ended soon after. She wrote in an emotional Instagram post last year, “Yes I am in Depression. Thanks to All the Negative people in the world. You’re successful in giving me the worst days of my life. Congratulations you’re successful!” she’d written.

Ten-year-old contestant Devika and her guru Aishwarya performed on Neha’s song, Tujhe Chaha, and Neha could not hold back her tears. This is not the first time Neha cried on the sets. Soon after her break up, she was seen crying on the sets of Indian Idol when a contestant sang an emotional song.

Earlier this month, Neha talked about her break-up in an interview and said, “Right now, all I can say is that being single is the best feeling of my life. You know what, when I was in a relationship, I was not being able to give time to my family and my friends. At that time, I dedicated all my time and energy to that person who does not deserve it. And guess what; in spite of giving him so much time; he always complained of not being together.”

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 09:03 IST