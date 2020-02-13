Nehha Pendse on husband Shardul Bayas: ‘Staying in live-in relationship helped us bond well’

tv

The cupid struck actor Nehha Pendse Bayas and Pune-based businessman Shardul Bayas, hard. Ever since the first time they met, their love has blossomed by leaps and bounds, and it was only matter of time when they deiced to take the plunge on January 5 this year! Chatting with them however seems like they know each other for ages:

1. When was the first time you met?

Nehha: We met in November 2018 at our common friend’s party and he approached me to work together in his business plan. In our first meeting itself, I got the feeling that he likes me in our first meeting itself and he was very quick to express his feelings for me and asked me out for a date. He was very honest with his feelings and approach.

Shardul: I was so happy to meet her and wanted to know her better and spend more quality time.

2. Who proposed?

Nehha: Shardul did! It’s one of the most treasured moments of my life. One day, he called me and said in his typical style that we are going to The Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba, Mumbai and just be well dressed and come. I had no idea about his plan. He received me on the porch with the flowers and took me to the club. We sat at the gazebo overlooking Gateway of India and there was live music going on. The moment we sat down, within a few minutes, he went on his knees and proposed to me with the ring. And I said yes to him.

Shardul: I was nervous and was planning this from the past three days. I had also invited 25 friends of mine who had come from all over India to be a part of this special moment. She told me later that what if I would’ve said no then, what would have happened with your friends? I told her, kuch nahi, woh toh waise bhi party kerke nikal jaate. That night we partied till 4 am.

3. What was the first gift you got from each other?

Shardul: She gifted a beautiful watch on my birthday.

Nehha: Even Shardul gifted me an expensive watch after the completion of our one month in the relationship. I refused to take it and only after 5 months, I received it.

4. What’s your idea of love and romance?

Shardul: For me, it’s having “Us” time together, only two of us and having a long heart to heart conversation.

Nehha: I’m more practical when it comes to love and romance. For me, being accepting towards each other in every situation, with all our flaws is romantic. Shardul and I are poles apart in our personality yet we are very closely bonded with each other.

5. What do you mostly fight about, if at all?

Shardul: That would be my snoring habit (laughs).

Nehha: We were in a live-in relationship and that helped us understand each other better.

6. And who makes up after a fight?

Shardul: Mostly me...

7. Do you check each other’s mobile phones or emails?

Shardul: Never

Nehha: Not at all! But we know if he would ask me for my phone, neither he would deny it nor am I. And it’s very important to take care of each other’s individuality and accept the boundaries of it.

8. What’s the most irritating things about each other?

Shardul: Her discipline routine

Nehha: It’s not irritating but I feel since he is a social animal and likes to party every night, I wonder where he gets so much of energy from. I’m a very introvert person and I need my space. But he is a people’s person and likes to socialise.

9. And one thing you adore about each other?

Shardul: I adore her strong will power. She is a complete boss woman.

Nehha: His commitment! What attracted me towards him was he was willing to give me commitment first and gave me a lot of time to decide and take the relationship forward. He told me, ‘I’m here for you, you take your time’ and that was special. I also like his passion for work and his protective nature towards his family.

10. One actor/actress you can cheat your partner with?

Shardul: No one at all.

Nehha: Never!

