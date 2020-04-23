Nia Sharma’s lockdown concern: Social media has started looking like a mental asylum to me

tv

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:47 IST

Social media is saturated with pictures and videos of celebs grooming themselves, cleaning, cooking, working out. And all that is what prompted actor Nia Sharma to cut off from social media as she feels, it has become overcrowded “with people randomly making 5-6 posts a day.”

The actor, who has also taken to social media to slam the overdose of random celebrity posts, shares, “It’s fine if you’re posting about a social cause or awareness but some people have gone to another level to just crash social media with their DIY make-up videos or cleaning, cooking and what not.”

Calling out some of the posts as “cringe-worthy”, the 29-year-old adds, “So much so that it has pushed me away from something that I really liked and used to be addicted to it doing all the fun stuff. Sadly, it has started looking like a mental asylum to me and people from our industry just need to calm down a bit and lay low.”

Not wanting to spill the beans about whom she is referring to while talking about this, Sharma points out that all this looks like a desperate attempt to just be seen every day and not go out of sight. “If you want to be out there, just do something creative and imaginative. Those funny, weird and sh***y posts that the followers are subjected to watch keep popping up even if you don’t want to watch it. If this is the situation now, I wonder what will happen when the lockdown will be over and people start stepping out,” Sharma shares.

Currently in a hibernation mode, Sharma is making the most of this time by binge-watching on the OTT platforms. “I watch three movies a day and seasons of popular web series. Watching other actor’s performances helps me to better my craft. I’m reserving my energy so that I brace myself for the times ahead. After the lockdown is over, I want to get back to work and get my money rolling at least and continue to follow social distancing till this gets over.”