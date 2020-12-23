Nikki Tamboli’s mother says Kashmera would’ve had daughter of Nikki’s age if she ‘married when most Indian women get married’

tv

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli’s mother, Pramila, has voiced her disapproval about how Nikki is being treated on the show. Pramila called out Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah and Arshi Khan for bullying Nikki.

In an interview, she also said that Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni were in the wrong for supporting them in their actions, but she singled out Manu Punjabi as being the only one who didn’t gang up against her daughter.

“I don’t know how people are finding it comedy. If this is comedy for them I feel it is very down market,” she told The Times of India, adding, “I don’t understand their problem with Nikki. They have objections about everything. Nikki wears high heels they have a problem, she wears black clothes they again have an issue, Aishwarya Rai jaise ready hoke Baithi hai... they have a problem with that also. Everyone gets ready in that house they don’t have a problem with anyone else, but they create issues about whatever Nikki does. They have a problem if Manu Punjabi and Rahul Mahajan sit with Nikki and they target her for that also.”

She said that she couldn’t sleep the entire night after seeing Nikki crying alone on the show, and said that she’s proud of her for keeping her dignity. “I am happy that at least Manu Punjabi supported and stood for my daughter. Nobody else from the men supported Nikki when Rakhi was abusing her. They were laughing over it,” she said, adding, “Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni are actually supporting Rakhi and Arshi and motivating when they do such things. I think Rahul holds a grudge in his heart against Nikki because she had said a few things about him and he is using Arshi and Rakhi against her now.”

She also pointed out that Kashmera Shah, ‘who is a mother of two kids’, should have stopped Rakhi and Arshi, but ‘she was enjoying the show’. Taking a jab at Kashmera’s age, Nikki’s mother said, “If she would have got married at the age at which most of the women in India get married, she would have had a daughter of Nikki’s age.”

