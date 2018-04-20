No big wedding for them: These TV actors preferred to get hitched hush-hush

Personal life of celebrities is always under the scanner. So, it does not come as a surprise that they put in extra effort in maintaining their privacy, secret weddings being a part of it. Here’s looking at some hush-hush weddings in the telly world that took everyone by surprise.

Neha Saxena and Shakti Arora

The couple, who first met on the sets of their show Tere Liye in 2010, has been in a committed relationship for over five years now. They have also worked together in shows such as Nach Baliye 7. The actor duo had a roka ceremony in 2014 and tied the knot in an equally private ceremony on April 6. Neha announced their wedding on Instagram with a picture captioned, “A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality.”

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira

Actors Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira dated for three years before saying “I do” in a private ceremony near Rochelle’s hometown, Mahabalipuram, on March 3. While the speculation around their big day was doing the rounds, the couple made sure that there was no buzz about the date or venue. Keith said, “She (Rochelle) wanted a quiet wedding next to her hometown. It was a spiritual journey for us... the whole affair was very close to our hearts.” Both the actors appeared together as a couple on the reality show Bigg Boss 9 in 2015.

Gaurav Chopra and Hitisha Cheranda

Away from limelight, actor Gaurav Chopra, who is known for shows such as Left Right Left and Uttaran, tied the knot with Bangalore-based girl Hitisha Cheranda, in Delhi on February 19, this year. It was only after a picture got leaked from his wedding that the fans got to know about the actor’s big day. Gaurav had only invited actor Karan Mehra and his wife, actor Nisha Rawal, from the television world. “I have always wanted it to be private. It’s one of those special moments of your life, which should be devoid of the added flavours of media, work colleagues or big celebrities. You have to take care of them when you invite them and it takes away from the moments of joy,” Gaurav said.

Ayaaz Khan and Amish Khan

Actor Ayaaz Khan is best remembered for his role in the medical drama Dill Mill Gayye. His wedding to Lucknow-based girl Amish Khan — in typical Bollywood style — was kept a surprise to guests as well. What was said to be an engagement ceremony turned out to be a nikah ceremony on March 16. Ayaaz’s friends, actors Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu announced the news on social media. Karan captioned their picture as, “Introducing Mr And Mrs Khan! #cutestnewlyweds.”

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta

Actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta announced their wedding on November 28, 2017, after tying the knot in the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai. It was attended by some close friends from Bollywood — Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Tanuja, Tanishaa Mukerji, Sohail Khan, Bobby Deol, and director Apoorva Lakhia. “Marriage is sacred and I did not want to make an event out of it. Also, we weren’t making marriage plans for long. It was a sudden affair; only few of my friends and relatives knew about it. I also prefer keeping my personal and professional life separate and made sure that my work is not hampered. So, I just took three days off from my show; even my co-stars and makers of the show did not have any clue,” the actor told us. Vatsal and Ishita have worked together in the show Rishton Ka Saudagar — Baazigar (2016).

