Paatal Lok’s Jaydeep Ahlawat on possible season 2: ‘As far as I know, Sudip Sharma sir is already working on it’

tv

Updated: May 15, 2020 20:45 IST

Amazon Prime Video’s latest Hindi original series Paatal Lok released on Friday to rave reviews. Critics are praising the show as a well made gritty crime drama that was a long time coming.

Now, lead star Jaydeep Ahlawat has said that season two could already be in the works. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, “Of course, there’s a possibility. As far as I know, the hint that I have gotten is that Sudip (Sharma, show creator) sir is already working on it [scripting season 2]. I hope it happens and I would love to take the story forward.”

“It might be a different case or the continuation of the same case as season 1, I don’t know. But, I would love to play Hathiram again. His involvement has just started. Hathiram has just entered the game. We feel that he will finally start now. Now, things are in his favour,” he said. Jaydeep plays police inspector Hathiram Chaudhary of Delhi who is tasked with bring four attempted murderers to justice.

The neo-noir series also features actors Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee and Abhishek Bannerjee Sharma. Sudip had earlier said it was his endeavour to explore the multiple faultlines that runs across in the Indian society.

“It’s always been on my agenda to try and understand this country better; and even in my forties, it continues to fascinate and yet disturb me. When you think about it, you realise there are multiple fault lines that run across the country; be it because of economy, class, rural and urban divide etc. - we can deny it, but they do exist,” the creator said in a statement.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s photo shoot with mom Gauri goes viral, Ananya Pandey asks if she can borrow the top

The series has been inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Paatal Lok (netherworld). “There are primarily three classes, the upper, middle and lower which I personally associated to Swarg Lok, Dharti Lok and Paatal Lok, essentially derived from heaven, earth and the netherworld. The thought behind the concept of the show was to explore these three classes that exist in our society in the form of an investigative thriller. We wanted to explore the three layers from the eyes of the investigator; i.e. the protagonist of the show, who represents the earth, the victim represents the heaven, and the suspects come from Paatal Lok,” Sharma said.

The show debuted on Amazon Prime Video on May 15, has been shot in 110 cities across the country, including Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more