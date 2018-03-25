Paltan actor Gurmeet Choudhary takes his Indonesian fans out for lunch and some selfie time

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is on a high, both professionally and personally. While he is part of an ensemble cast in Paltan, an upcoming war film directed by JP Dutta, the actor was in for a surprise — a very good one — when he recently visited Indonesia for work.

Many Indian actors enjoy a massive fan base in Indonesia, since many Hindi TV shows are telecast there in dubbed versions. A source reveals that Gurmeet’s hit shows, such as Geet Hui Sabse Paraayi and Punar Vivah, are very popular in Indonesia. Hence, some of his fans got in touch with the actor through social media.

Gurmeet, who made his Bollywood debut as the lead in Khamoshiyan (2015), was pleasantly surprised, and decided to treat them in a big way. “Upon noticing the fans’ eagerness, Gurmeet made sure that he took [some] time out to meet them. Despite having a busy schedule, he spent an entire day with them, took them out for lunch and even danced with them. He later obliged them with a lot of selfies,” adds the source.

Gurmeet Choudhary with his fans in Indonesia — he spent the best part of a day with them.

When contacted, Gurmeet confirms his experience: “It was very overwhelming to witness the love of the people of Indonesia. I never imagined that my shows would get such tremendous response in another country.” He added, “I’m grateful for all the love. The time spent with my fans was amazing, and I will cherish it forever.”

