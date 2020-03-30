Paras Chhabra blames Shehnaaz Gill for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge failure: ‘She was only interested in Sidharth, asking girls about their virginity’

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has expressed disappointment over co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill not making any connection on their reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He also criticised her for accusing him of not respecting girls and said that it was actually her who was asking the female contestants about virginity.

Slamming Shehnaaz’s participation on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Paras told ETimes in an interview, “Shehnaaz wasted time of the channel, audience, the boys and the production. The makers got some of the popular boys of the Punjabi industry be it businessman, singer, musician, social media influencer, everyone was popular, but she wasted everyone’s time. She was only interested in Sidharth (Shukla), she was not interested in selecting a partner. Because of her the show got spoiled as she never showed any interest. I was getting disappointed by whatever she was doing inside the house.”

Reacting to her allegations that he doesn’t respect girls, Paras said, “She has shamed everyone on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge by using language like chaatna (licking) and all. Shehnaz is the one who was asking girls about their virginity. Being a girl you are not respecting girls and you are asking others to respect. I came out and saw she was speaking ill about Himanshi once again in a live video. She has spoken rubbish about Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma.”

Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla recently featured in their first single, Bhula Dunga. The two even performed together at an awards event. However, many of their fans found their chemistry missing in both their performances.

Reacting to their music video, even Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee had tweeted, “I know...Bechaare adaat se majboor hai...lagta hai ek baar phirse live ana padega and clearly bolna padega that i have no problem with sid & sana but sidnaz has 0 chemistry.Zero means Zero.period.”

