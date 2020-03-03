Paras Chhabra on breakup with Akanksha Puri: ‘I was financially secure and not dependent on her’

tv

Paras Chhabra has claimed he and ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri were already facing troubles in their relationship even before he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. Paras had announced his breakup on the show, after which Akanksha had also written on social media about moving on in life”.

Talking about what went wrong between the two of them, Paras told Bombay Times in an interview, “My relationship with Akanksha Puri was in its last leg before I entered the house. We were having problems from past few months. When I was entering the show I told Akanksha, we will discuss about these issues after the show is over. I don’t understand why she is claiming that she was sending my clothes and handling my flat and bank accounts? Akanksha knew that things are getting over between us and it was not because I had gotten a show that I was planning to break up with her.”

The actor had shared the screen space with Akanksha in TV show Vignaharta Ganesh. While she played Mata AdiParashakti and her various avatars, Paras played the antagonist, Ravana. He also featured on another show, Aghori last year.

Claiming that he is financially well off, he said, “I was financially secure and not dependent on her. I have never asked her to look after my flat or bank accounts or belongings. I came to know later that Akanksha was choosing my clothes and sending them. I was never requesting her. If she was my girlfriend then she did not have to go on record that she was doing all this for me. What was her reason to prove to others that she was doing things for me?”

Paras is currently looking for a suitable bride on another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. His Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill is also looking for a groom on the same show.

