Parth Samthaan’s father dies in Pune, actor leaves Kasautii Zindagi Kay shoot to join his family

Television actor Parth Samthaan’s father died at a Pune hospital on Friday. According to a report on Spotboye, he was admitted to the hospital on Thursday night.

The report adds that Parth, who plays the lead in popular soap opera Kasautii Zindagi Kay, left the show’s sets soon after hearing of his father’s condition. However, his father had died by the time he reached the hospital.

The show’s shoot was called off on Friday and Parth’s co-stars from the show are expected to join him in Pune. The show also stars Erica Fernandez opposite Parth as the female lead and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Parth recently shared pictures of his new apartment in Mumbai, which he said was his present to his parents. “Gift to my Parents —-MY FIRST HOUSE IN MUMBAI This feeling is beyond happiness ! Since the time one travels to a new city to aspire his/her dream .. you are always away from your home .. and while pursuing your dream you want to get your ‘home sweet home’ asap .. So with god’s blessings ...finally m glad that I am able to achieve one of the goals from my wishlist #myownhouse #2801 #hariom Ganpati Bappa Maurya,” he had captioned pictures of his new home.

Parth plays Anurag Basu in the show’s while Erica plays Prerna Sharma. The show is a reboot of early 2000’s hit soap of the same name. The show also stars Hina Khan as the antagonist, Komolika.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 21:37 IST