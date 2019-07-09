Patrick J Adams addresses Rachel’s character arc on Suits after Meghan Markle’s exit

Patrick J Adams says Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle may not be physically present in the upcoming finale season of Suits but the show will still honour her character. The actor, who starred opposite Markle in the hit legal drama, said the new instalment will address their on-screen characters Mike and Rachel, who are happily married and settled in Seattle.

“We’re (Rachel and Mike) happy. I promise you they’re happy. For Mike, this is just a trip to New York. He’s in Seattle, they are building their life together, it sounds like he’s doing well. It seems to me like Mike’s in a great place.

“Whatever is happening in Seattle is really good... There’s phone calls with Rachel saying, ‘Goodbye, I love you,’ and, you know, I think there’s some obvious acknowledgment that she’s still there and a part of the show,” Adams told Entertainment Tonight. Post her engagement to Prince Harry, Markle quit the show in 2017 after wrapping its seventh season.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their wedding. ( AP )

Adams too left Suits in the same instalment, with their characters getting married as a hat-tip to Markle and Prince Harry in the season finale. It was announced last month that Adams will reprise his role for the final season of popular series.

The 10 episode-long final season is set to premiere on July 17 on USA Network.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 15:59 IST