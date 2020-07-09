Pearl V Puri asks fans to feed strays instead of sending him birthday gifts
Actor Pearl V Puri’s fans feed more than 300 animals and birds as a unique birthday gift for him. The actor also plans to go to an NGO and spend time at home this year on his birthdaytv Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:45 IST
After helping a hundred spot boys in need during the lockdown, now actor Pearl V Puri has turned his attention to animals and birds. As he turned a year older today, he requested his fans to not buy or send any gifts to him, instead feed animals and birds in their vicinity. His fans listened to him and have helped over 300 creatures. He reached out to his fans one month before his birthday and requested them to feed stray dogs or animals and birds they come across and to click a picture while feeding them and send it to him. He has been sharing these stories, encouraging others.
Talking about it, Puri says, “The idea is to make people realise that one should help those who are hungry and how it makes you feel. I feel, like parents guide their kids, I am doing the same with my followers. I know I love them and they love me, and though I’m not their parent (laughs), I am trying to make a difference in their lives as they look up to me. As humans, it’s our responsibility to help the strays and other animals, as it must be tough for many animals to procure food in this lockdown. This initiative is to make people realise this small gesture helps someone and gives them happiness too.” As an additional bonus, Puri will also chat with the fans, who feed the most number of animals, in a live chat on Instagram.
After staying put in Mumbai, he drove to his parents’ home in Agra, where he will be ringing in his birthday. “I’ve not planned much. I will start my day with the blessing from my parents, will go to an NGO as I do each year, and spend my birthday with my family, which is the best gift,” he concludes.