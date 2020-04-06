Pooja A Gor’s take on Covid-19 lockdown: This pause in life is a great time to go back to the basics

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 15:59 IST

Just like other citizens of the country, these are unusual times for actor Pooja A Gor, too, who no longer has to rush for shooting schedules every day. Talking about the changes of the past few weeks, she shares her life has slowed down, and ponders over the simplicity and beauty of it.

In her poem, Updating Software, which she recently posted on Instagram, Gor writes, “In these times of #quarantine U & I, need to tap into our depths and find what brings us Peace, what brings us Joy, what makes us Happy… These are tough times. But let’s not be so hard on ourselves. Let’s just keep things simple. Go back to basics. Go back to simpler times. (sic).”

With most things coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 28-year-old says, “This pause in life is a great time to go back to the basics, think and cherish the simplicity of life or just chill like we used to do when there was no internet. Paint, sing, dance, write, create or live life to the fullest. I’ve realised that simplicity is very underrated in today’s world and a lot of things have been complicated by us. Going back to simplicity is the most important thing for our mental health.”

Referring to people’s daily lifestyle as “software”, Gor emphasises, “Life needs to be reset, updated to simplicity and restarted... Change mentally more than physically, because even now when we aren’t working and not having any kind of stress, people are anxious due to free time at hand.”

The solution, she says, lies in focussing on nurturing and nourishing ourselves and in utilising the time to learn something.

