Priyanka Chopra has a husband, daughter and enemies in Quantico teaser. Watch video

Always be prepared is the motto of CIA agent Alex Parrish and she will be well advised to do so. As a new teaser for Priyanka Chopra’s ABC show Quantico lands, it is time for new beginnings… or, is it? Priyanka’s Alex is leading an idyllic life, far from the terrors that had surrounded her in the US in the past seasons.

As she walks through an orchard, a picture of tranquillity, we see vignettes of an idyllic home life with a husband a beautiful daughter. Sharing the teaser, Priyanka wrote, “Alex is back.” As Priyanka says, “For three years I have called this my home. A new life of peaceful serenity, a tranquil sanctuary full of beauty, love and the simplest of pleasures, a new beginning.”

But we remember the warning that Quantico’s account shared with the teaser: “It’s time for a new beginning, but remember... always be prepared.” Soon, the tone of the teaser changes with the basket of grapes being replaced by a gun. She says, “But as a trained operative there’s one thing I’ve learnt - I can’t let go. Always be prepared.”

The show is set three years after Quantico season 2.

Priyanka plays Alex Parrish, a CIA agent on the show. She will return with the rest of the cast, including Johanna Braddy and Jake McLaughlin, for the new season on April 26 on ABC. Actors Marlee Matlin and Alan Powell join the cast in the third season. The last two seasons are available on Netflix for Indian viewers as well.

Priyanka will also soon be seen with Jim Parsons and Claire Danes in A Kid Like Jake and with Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth in Isn’t It Romantic? She is not working on any Bollywood film at present.