Pune is greener and prettier than Mumbai: Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Actor Anita Hassanandani Reddy and her husband Rohit Reddy were in Pune on Wednesday (March 7) to surprise her father-in-law. Rohit’s father was in Pune as part of the Raising Day of 63 Engineer Regiment, celebrated by the serving as well as retired officers of Pune. “My father-in-law, an ex-army officer, was posted here. Rohit and I decided to drive down and surprise him,” says Anita, who is very fond of the city.

Anita adds that her husband was born in Khadki and studied at Symbiosis College. “Every time we drive down, Rohit tells me interesting stories about the city. He shows me around his college, hang-out places and where he lived. The city has a young and energetic vibe that is infectious.”

The Krishna Cottage (2004) actor calls Pune a holiday destination and says, “I would come down often with friends because of its proximity to Mumbai. The minute you enter the city you feel a relaxed vibe. I enjoy Pune because it has some great party places and even betterrestaurants. It is definitely greener and prettier than Mumbai.”

Anita adds that places like Prem’s and Arthur’s Theme in Koregaon Park are her favourite spots.