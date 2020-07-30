Raghav Juyal to play villain for the first time in Abhay 2, says his character has ‘so many layers’

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 21:02 IST

Dancer-turned-actor Raghav Juyal will be seen as one of the antagonists of the Zee 5 thriller series Abhay 2. This is the first time he will be seen in a negative role.

“I said yes to this character (Samar) the moment I heard the story, it has so many layers to it. He comes across as an extremely ordinary adult in his twenties but his past has damaged a part of him completely. The most interesting aspect is Samar’s gamble of finding his own truth, but he blames his past for it,” he said, talking about his character.

Raghav added, “I play the villain among some fantastic actors, something I have never done before. Can’t wait for the Abhay 2 premiere on 14th August, I am sure the audience will be hooked to the narrative from the start.”

Abhay 2 stars Kunal Kemmu, Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Bidita Bag, Indraneil Sengupta and Asheema Vardhan. Recently, teasers introducing Ram and Chunky’s characters were unveiled. The two will be seen in negative roles.

Talking about his character, Ram had earlier said, “He has no name, he is like an unsolved riddle, an extremely mysterious psycho killer/super-villain. The writing is so perfectly interlaced with the character, giving it multiple layers. It was a tough play for me, unlike anything I have done before and I even managed to scare myself a bit.”

Chunky, meanwhile, had said that he has ‘never played anything like’ his character in Abhay 2. “My character is a normal-looking guy, but not when it comes to finding ways to feed his cannibal instinct. Looks can be deceptive indeed!,” he had earlier said.

In the second season of Abhay, Kunal Kemmu will return as Abhay Pratap Singh, a sharp investigating officer who understands a criminal’s mindset. He can go to any extent to solve a case but also struggles with his personal demons. Directed by Ken Ghosh and produced by BP Singh’s Firefly Productions, Abhay 2 will begin streaming on August 14 on Zee5.

