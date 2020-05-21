Raktanchal: Chennai Express actor Nikitin Dheer returns with bloody gangster drama, see promo

tv

Updated: May 21, 2020 16:49 IST

Nikitin Dheer, who shot to fame as the antagonist in Chennai Express is all set to be seen in a new web show, Raktanchal. The gangster drama will feature him in the role of Waseem Khan, pitted against an equally powerful rival Vijay Singh, played by Kranti Prakash Jha. The promo of the show is out and largely revolves around their intense rivalry.

The Raktanchal promo introduces the viewer to the lead characters of Vijay Singh and Waseem Khan from Purvanchal. The two are power-hungry, driven by vengeance and a brute strength that won’t let anything come in their way. While Vijay is a caring and studious man-turned-reluctant gangster, Waseem is equipped not only with money but also has a political background.

Talking about his dark character, Nikitin says, “Brutal, violent and hungry for power – these are the words I would use to describe my character. What’s interesting in his story is how he reacts when his authority is threatened and what extent he will go to, to prove his worth.”

Also read: Sumeet Vyas: Doing dishes has been a traumatic experience for me during lockdown

Kranti Prakash is better known for his role in MS Dhoni – The Untold Story. Talking about playing a gangster, Kranti says, “Vijay Singh does not follow the usual gangster graph, he did not enter that world out of fascination or because he had a thirst for power. His is a story of struggles to shatter the criminal empire of his adversary. Gangwars have always fascinated me and getting a chance to play a character that is so layered, so real and dangerous really intrigued me.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more