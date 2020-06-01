Ramayan’s Sita, Dipika Chikhlia, reveals love story with her real-life Ram. See pics and video

tv

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 11:34 IST

Dipika Chikhlia, best remembered as Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s epic series Ramayan, shared her love story with her Insta-fam. In a series of posts, she revealed how she met her ‘real-life Ram -- her husband Hemant Topiwala.

It was on the sets of her debut film, Sun Meri Laila, that Dipika met Hemant for the first time. “All of you know how sita met ram I thought to let you in on a secret as to how I met my Real life Ram . ..my husband’s family has been manufacturing and selling traditional Indian cosmetics under the name of Shingar since 1961....my very first movie that I did was Sun Meri Laila and in the film there was a scene where I model for an ad film and that ad film was for Shingar Kajal....when we were shooting for the ad scene, Hemant came on the set to watch the shoot....that’s when we first met,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday.

After their brief first meeting, Dipika and Hemant got busy with their respective lives ‘but we both were on each other’s mind till we finally met again’, she wrote in the post.

On Sunday, Dipika shared the scene in question from Sun Meri Laila, where she was modelling for the cosmetics brand owned by her husband’s family. However, she did not give out details of her love story, teasing fans with a ‘to be continued’.

Finally, on Monday, Dipika finished the story of how she married Hemant in a third Instagram post. “So my insta family ... the story goes on ....we chatted on the sets bout our carriers , that was the same time he started attending his fathers office along side with his studies ...years later he saw me at a parlour near my home. He later told me I was always playing up on his mind all through those years,” she wrote.

Dipika and Heman met again on April 28, 1991 through a family friend and ended up chatting for two hours. There was no doubt in their minds that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together and they got engaged in a small roka ceremony the very next day, which also happened to be her birthday. The wedding took place later that year.

She wrote, “Finally through a family friend we met up on 28th april 1991 and it so happened that we spend 2hrs chatting up and instantly made up our minds and both of us went back home and announced we found our life partner ...we did a small ceremony on my birthday 29th april (goldhana or roka )later the same year we got married .Rest is history.”

Also read: Even Ranveer Singh can’t deny Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry in YJHD was ‘cuuuute’

Ramayan was re-telecast on DD National after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown and garnered historic ratings. After its rerun came to an end, it was aired again on Star Plus.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dipika said that though she continues to be revered as Sita, she wants to leave behind a bigger legacy. “When I am no more, my body of work shouldn’t only be Ramayan, it should be much more. The movies I have done in Kannada or in Bengal, all of them have broken records. I should have a good body of work in Hindi cinema apart from Ramayan,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more