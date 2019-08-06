Rannvijay on daughter Kainaat being papped: There are other real life problems that need more attention than this

tv

While the Pataudi grandkids — Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and Inaya Naumi Kemmu — continue to be paparazzi’s favourites, their little friend, two-year-old Kainaat Singha — daughter of VJ-actor Rannvijay Singha — has also become a sensation online. The little munchkin is often papped and his father is okay with it.

“Getting papped is not a problem for me at all. She gets clicked and her photos gets liked online and get picked by editorials, which I think is fine. She has everything she wants, we (he and wife Prianka Singha) are trying our best to give her a healthy life,” says the 36-year-old.

Instead of complaining about such trivial matters, Rannvijay feels there are much more important issues that he would rather concentrate on. “There are other real problems in life that needs our attention than cameras following us. If it was like while getting clicked, she is manhandled, then there is a problem,” he says.

Elaborating his point, he adds, “When it starts to rain, everyone knows what happens in Mumbai. The sewerage issue needs to be sorted. I just want to say there are other concerns in our daily life that need more attention. And when these things are taken care of, Kainaat will get a happy and safe environment, something we are concerned about as parents.”

Rannvijay also points that stars themselves love to click and share their kids’ pictures online, so why such a big deal if paparazzi does it? “If a day comes when photographers would stop following celebs or their kids, then a lot of [celebrities] will get upset. The reason we are followed is because there are so many people who love and care for us, and look up to us. That’s something we all should be grateful about and not complain,” he says.

