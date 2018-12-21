Rape allegation a figment of imagination: Alok Nath claims before court

Refuting the allegations of rape against actor Alok Nath, the actor’s lawyer on Thursday called director Vinta Nanda’s complaint “a figment of her imagination”. The court will continue hearing the arguments on Monday.

The arguments by advocate Devendra Goburdhun went on for more than 90 minutes, during which he termed Nanda’s allegations “imaginary”, “a fairy tale” and “comic book.” “She has kept the whole world at her beck and call and did not go for investigations when police called her,” Goburdhun said.

The defence submitted that Nanda and Aloknath’s wife Ashu were college mates and had worked in the same production house in Mumbai. The two women even shared an apartment in the 90s. “After Ashu and Alok Nath married, Nanda started living alone… Tara, Nanda’s show in which Alok Nath was the lead actor, was shut as it portrayed an ultra-modern woman who drank and smoked,” claimed the defence.

Goburdhun pointed out the omissions in the director’s two complaints to the Mumbai police. The defence alleged that in her initial complaint Nanda alleged she left a party alone, walked on the empty street where a man dropped her in his car and woke up violated. However, in her second complaint, she said that Alok Nath dropped her home, leaving his own party. “First, she had said, she woke up in pain and realised she was violated. Later, in her complaint, she details the assault and remembers the brand of whiskey poured down her throat. There is also an added element of two witnesses and forcible anal intercourse in the new complaint,” Goburdhun said. “Is it possible for a man to rape her when there are two women in the apartment?”

The defence also pointed out discrepancies in the dates submitted by Nanda in different complaints with the Mumbai police and Cine Artists’ body.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 11:33 IST