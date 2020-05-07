e-paper
Home / TV / Rashami Desai responds to reports of Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s cook testing positive for Covid-19

Rashami Desai responds to reports of Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s cook testing positive for Covid-19

Rashami Desai has said that her friend and actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee is alright after it was reported that her cook had tested positive for coronavirus.

tv Updated: May 07, 2020 14:18 IST
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were together on Bigg Boss 13.
Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were together on Bigg Boss 13.
         

Actor Rashami Desai has responded to reports of her friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s cook has tested positive for coronavirus. Rashami says Devoleena is well and in isolation.

Speaking to SpotBoye, Rashami said, “Yes, she is alright. There is nothing to worry about. Devoleena has been self-quarantined and she cannot move out from her house. It will not be easy, but her neighbours and building officials are helpful.”

 

Rashami and Devoleena were seen together on the 13th season of Bigg Boss last year. The stayed by each others’ sides throughout the show.

Earlier talking about her life in lockdown, Devoleena had said that she planned to catch up on her days as a Bigg Boss 13 contestant. “I couldn’t watch my stay in the Bigg Boss house after coming out, so I will definitely watch it,” she had said.

Also read: Ramayan’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia turns 55, says ‘When I am no more, my body of work shouldn’t only be Ramayan’

Rashami has started her own digital show titled The RDShhow during the lockdown. “It’s not your regular chat show. It’s being made with an intent to educate people on different fields of career. I’ll be inviting eminent personalities from various fields as guests on my show. We’ll be discussing each field, with its possible career opportunities and the skills required to be successful in those particular fields,” said Rashami.

