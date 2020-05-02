e-paper
Rashami Desai to appear in Ankit Tiwari's tribute song for coronavirus warriors

Rashami Desai to appear in Ankit Tiwari’s tribute song for coronavirus warriors

Rashami Desai and several other television actors will be seen in a song tribute to coronavirus warriors.

tv Updated: May 02, 2020 16:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rashami Desai to appear in a new song.
Rashami Desai to appear in a new song.
         

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai, along with several other television actors, will be seen in a music video as a tribute to coronavirus warriors. Sung by Ankit Tiwari, the music video will also feature Balraj Sayal, Aanchal Khurana,Vaishali Takkar, Sezal Sharma, Gaurav S Bajaj, Farnaaz Shetty, Shafaq Naaz, Ankita Khare and Ridheema Tiwari

A report in Spotboye quoted Rashami as saying, “I am really happy to be a part of the song. I know a lot of songs have already been made to thank our real heroes but we are also trying to give a positive message in this pandemic situation. I want people to stay home, keep calm and once this lockdown is over, we will come up with other interesting song.”

Talking about recording the video amid lockdown, Ankit Tiwari told the entertainment portal, “The only problem was I had no setup or studio to shoot because of the lockdown. I tried to record on phone but it wasn’t creating that impact but luckily the society where I live in has a person who had a setup at his place. I requested him and he came forward to help us.”

Multiple songs have been released as a tribute to coronavirus warriors who are risking their lives to serve others amid Covid-19 pandemic. Akshay Kumar was among the first ones to come up with a song Muskurayega India, sung by Vishal Mishra and penned by Kaushal Kishore. He recently came up with another song titled Teri Mitti, which is a recreation of a song from his film, Kesari. Among other songs that have been released during this time are Mehul Vyas’ Thahar Ja starring Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan’s Pyaar Karona.

Singer Shaan is also coming up with a new song titled Bharat Humko Jaan se Pyara Hai on Sunday.

