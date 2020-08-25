RasodeMeinKaunTha goes viral: Kokilaben, Gopi Bahu, Rashi are happy their rap song and memes made people laugh

tv

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 15:49 IST

Doesn’t matter if you’ve watched the TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya or not, it’s the Kokilaben rap song (showing a scene from the show) that’s creating all the buzz on social media. Ever since composer Yashraj Mukhate created this rap, hastags such as #RasodeMeinKaunTha, #CookerWithoutChana, #Kokilaben, #Rashiben and #Gopiben started trending. Soon followed hilarious memes and various version of the ‘cooker scene’ are being shared by netizens. And the actors, Rupal Patel Datta aka Kokilaben, Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu and Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale as Rashi are nothing but happy with all the laughs the rap song is generating.

“Since Saathiya the Koki image has stayed on with me, wherever I go, people recognise me for the character. But I never saw this coming. In fact, I didn’t know about it till my sister-in-law shared the video with me. Then my colleagues and son told me about how popular this has become. I’m not on social media, so wasn’t aware earlier,” says Rupal.

“Surprised and shocked” at how Mukhate made Kokila sing, she called and thanked the composer. “Who could have imagined that this is also possible? Yashraj has done a wonderful job,” she adds.

So, is there a season two planned given the popularity of the show? “That’s for the makers to decide. If it happens, I’d love to be a part of it,” she says.

Saathiya has always been a popular show, and this viral rap only reiterates that, feels Gia.

“Iconic shows like ours can never go out of mind. The rap song and the buzz it has created is a proof. There have been several memes on the show in the past also, but we didn’t see this happening. Because the video came around Ganesh Chaturthi, I didn’t give it much thought earlier till my friends and fans started tagging me. I feel humble I got an opportunity to be a part of this show,” shares the actor.

Yashraj Mukhate is enjoying his moment of fame I enjoy making short form content and have been creating such videos for quite some time now. I had seen this particular clip from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya online and had thought of making a small rap song out of it. It turned out well but I never thought this video would go viral. Many celebrities also shared the video and appreciated my work. Anurag Kashyap also liked my video and now I’m in talks with him. I’d also like to work with Amit Trivedi and have reached out to him. The video has already crossed over four million views on my Instagram and the numbers are only increasing by the hour. I’ve been getting messages, calls and DMs from people asking me to make more such videos. Some TV show makers have also got in touch for further collaborations. They want me to make videos for their ongoing shows. I’ve been approached by Hindi and Marathi filmmakers and producers as well. If required I might have to travel to Mumbai (from Aurangabad) for work.

Unlike, Rupal and Gia, Saathiya is Richa’s first and last Hindi show. On a break currently, she too was pleasantly taken by surprise. “My friends and former colleagues were like, ‘Did you see the Kokilaben rap song?’ I saw the video much later. The music is really funny and it’s very creative of the composer to put together something in such an interesting way,” she adds.

The show makers, actors and those involved with Saathiya are also happy, Gia tell us.

“My laptop washing scene from Saathiya was also turned into memes and that keeps coming back now and then. Such things are fun, but I just wish people don’t go overboard. After the laptop memes went viral, many made personal comments, flooded me with derogatory messages and I got trolled too,” she recalls.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ