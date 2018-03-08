Renuka Shahane on being away from TV: Don’t want to play saasu and mummy type of roles

While a string of actors is making a comeback with roles on daily soaps on the small screen, 3 Storeys actor Renuka Shahane is in no rush to commit herself to any long-running show on TV. She isn’t really happy with the kind of shows being made on TV,. and another reason is her inability to devote the kind of time long-running shows require.

“Most of them (TV shows) are daily soaps, which require 20-25 days that I definitely can’t invest in right now. Also, even otherwise, it’s just too much of a time commitment. And once you take up a daily soap, you don’t have any other life apart from the one you are playing on screen,” says Renuka, best known for her role in the 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

The actor, who started her acting career with the small screen, has been a part of many ’90s shows such as Surabhi, Circus, Imtihaan, Junoon, Sailaab among others. Though she is not really looking to making a comeback on TV anytime soon, she shares there have been offers here and there that have been coming her way.

“But then, none has got me excited enough for me to jump and take it. That’s why I stepped away from TV, because I feel if you do something it has to be really exciting, so that spending 25 days a month on it is not a chore for you,” explains Renuka.

So, what is it really that tempts her enough to take up a show? “Something I haven’t done before. Also, because I’ve done a lot of TV, and a variety of characters, I don’t want to play something like like yeh kisi ki saasu hai ya yeh kisi ki mummy hai. I can’t work on characters like that,” quips Renuka.

Interact with Monika Rawal Kukreja at Twitter/@monikarawal