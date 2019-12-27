RIP Kushal Punjabi: Farhan Akhtar says he ‘kicked everyone’s behind’ on Lakshya sets

tv

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 17:45 IST

Farhan Akhtar has reacted to the death of Lakshya actor Kushal Punjabi, who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Friday. Kushal allegedly committed suicide at his residence at the age of 37.

Kushal had played the role of Preity Zinta’s fiance in the film which starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. Expressing grief on his untimely death, Farhan wrote on Twitter, “Shocked and saddened to hear of Kushal Punjabi taking his own life. Have fond memories of working with him on Lakshya and witnessing him kick everyone’s behind at boot camp. You will be missed brother. Condolences to the family.”

Shocked and saddened to hear of Kushal Punjabi taking his own life. Have fond memories of working with him on Lakshya and witnessing him kick everyone’s behind at boot camp. You will be missed brother.

Condolences to the family. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 27, 2019

Actor Ranvir Shorey who knew Kushal since childhood took to Twitter to express his sorrow. “I have known Kushal Punjabi since he was a kid. He was always an all rounder, a rare mix of talent and hard work. His commitment and dedication were an inspiration to everyone around him. I’m very sad that he’s gone. I’m even sadder that he gave up. RIP,” he tweeted.

I have known Kushal Punjabi since he was a kid. He was always an all rounder, a rare mix of talent and hard work. His commitment and dedication were an inspiration to everyone around him. I’m very sad that he’s gone. I’m even sadder that he gave up. RIP. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 27, 2019

Actor Ridhi Dogra requested people not to call him weak for claiming his life and penned a heartfelt note on Twitter. She wrote, “I did not know him personally, met him just once on a shoot few years ago. But I do know and understand how hard sometimes life can get. I urge everyone here to deliberately practise being sensitive. Look into the eyes of people in front of you. Be available when someone is trying to get your attention, trying to talk or speak to you randomly. In this isolated world of technology we must make conscious efforts for each other and to those who say ‘I don’t understand why someone can be so weak to commit suicide.’ Please don’t say that. May you rest in peace Kushal Punjabi.”

Payal Rohatgi also expressed her shock on learning of Kushal’s death and questioned his friends who couldn’t help him. She tweeted, “I knew him. I am shocked to hear. Suicide is NO answer to anything. Not to being #jobless, Not to lost love, Not to defeat. Media says he had #Friends but what’s d use of friends who couldn’t prevent this.”

Delnaaz Irani also condoled his death and tweeted, “In absolute shock and disbelief that #KushalPunjabi has passed away! Can’t even begin to imagine what he must be going through! I pray for you to be in a better place, rest in peace my friend!”

This is really shocking, he was a gentleman and I have always seen him smiling. No way for a young healthy man to go like this. Deepest condolences to the family, May the almighty give them strength and patience to bear this irreplaceable loss 🙏#KushalPunjabi #ripkushalpunjabi https://t.co/mQrtkmBNny — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) December 27, 2019

Reacting to Delnaaz’ post, Naved Jafri tweeted, “This is really shocking, he was a gentleman and I have always seen him smiling. No way for a young healthy man to go like this. Deepest condolences to the family, May the almighty give them strength and patience to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

Also read: Kushal Punjabi had posted picture of son hours before suicide

Punjabi’s close friend, actor Karanvir Bohra, first broke the news on social media. “Your demise has shocked the hell out of me. I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one.... But what was I to know,” Bohra wrote on Instagram.

Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @PunjabiKushal I know you are in a happier place,but this is unfathomable.

You really inspired me with the way you saw life, but what was I to know.

I will always remember u as a #dancingdaddy #fit & a #lifeenthusiast pic.twitter.com/qv31QMH8C8 — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) December 26, 2019

“He was found dead by his parents around 2 am on Friday. His parents reached his building after he did not pick up their calls. He left a one-and-a-half page suicide note...” senior police inspector from Bandra police station Vijay Lakshmi Hiremath said. The note said all his property should be divided between his parents, son and sisters, he said. On the basis of primary information, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered in the Bandra police station, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more