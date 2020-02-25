Roopal Tyagi: ‘I was told I wasn’t good enough, to get a nose and cheek job’

tv

On February 17, actor Roopal Tyagi, slammed the industry in a long open letter on her Instagram. She said that the industry has a “huge power to influence our society...specifically the target audience” but “when are we going to stop faking it?”. She adds, “85% of our shows are downright regressive and portray “THE LEAD” in bad light. You think you make a show about a “dark” skinned girl, a “short” girl, a “fat” girl etc and about the problems they face and call it a progressive show. No. All that such shows are doing is instilling subliminally that these very normal basic physical characteristics of a woman’s body are actually something to be ashamed of.” She feels the industry should make a progressive show which go “beyond a woman’s body” and cast a dusky, short or a fat girl as the girl next door. “cause that’s how girls next door are! It’s normal. We are Indian girls.. not at all fair skinned, 6 feet tall or muscular,” she wrote.

Talking about her thought behind the message, Roopal says, “It was not a spur of the moment decision. I knew saying anything wasn’t going to make a difference in anyone’s life. Recently, when I met a young 15-16 girl who was called by a TV character’s name, but I was appalled to know that they do so as like a TV character, she is dark and fat. It disturbed me and played a major role in me speaking up via the post. With the post, if I have changed even one person’s view, then it was worth it.”

Since she posted, Roopal admits that she has been pleasantly surprised to have received positive response from not only her peers but even creative and producers from the TV industry. “Even they agree that many sensitive topics aren’t treated with sensitivity in TV shows. Many shows start with the intention of highlight social evils and issues that need attention, but somewhere become entertainment and the focus shifts. Women watch these shows thinking they will be empowered but they get demoralised. On the other hand, when actors haven’t worked in a while, and they get offers for such shows, what do they do? In fact, a few months ago, I was asked to wear a fat suit for daily soap which I declined.”

Roopal feels in films and ads “real faces” are being cast but TV is lagging behind and needs to catch up fast. The Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actor recalls that when she entered the industry, she was “constantly” told that she wasn’t good enough.

“I was told to get a nose job and cheek job done to look better. I would wear makeup even when I stepped out to watch a film. Later, I realised I was changing myself to fit someone else’s idea of a beautiful person. I went through the grind only to realise that I was always okay. I don’t understand, how has the focus gone from talent to how one looks? Looks can’t be the only thing you focus on. I know of actors who can’t click photos without beauty apps- that is how crippled we have become- we need to change, drastically,” she says.

