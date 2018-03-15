Rubina Dilaik on TV content being labelled regressive: If that’s the case, how are soaps doing so well?

TV actor Rubina Dilaik believes in expanding her professional prospects and exploring new things in life. That’s why she has never shied away from trying out different characters and genres on the small screen.

“For me, the content and the character that I play are the two most important factors. I have never shied away from taking risks in my career, and I would not do that in the future either. I want to continue experimenting, or else there will be no growth,” says Rubina, adding that she has done shows that talk about day-to-day issues, social taboos, mythology and comedy and she “enjoyed doing all of them”.

At a time when a lot of former TV actors have pointed out how content on TV is becoming regressive and how there is limited growth, Rubina feels otherwise: “When it comes to growing as an actor, it depends on how one takes his or her career ahead. I agree that at times, actors are offered similar shows or characters but at the same time it’s in our hands to not do them or wait for the right kind of opportunities.”

Talking about regressive content being promoted using daily soaps, Rubina says, “If that’s the case, how are [most] soaps belonging to this category doing so well? That means people enjoy such shows. So with due respect to everyone’s point of view, I think that it depends on one’s taste.”

Interact with Shreya Mukherjee at Twitter/@Shreya_MJ