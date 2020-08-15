Rupali Suri tests Covid-19 positive after sister Natasha, had travelled to Pune recently

tv

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 08:55 IST

Days after Natasha Suri tested COVID-19 positive, her actor sister Rupali Suri took to social media to confirm having contracted the coronavirus. Rupali wrote on her Instagram stories that she had developed symptoms like fever and loss of smell.

"I am detected covid positive. I had series of symptoms like fever, choked nose and throat, loss of smell and so on. But in all this I continued my yoga and breathing exercises... of course not in a vigorous way. But to keep myself sparked up it's a mind over body game. It's a serious illness. It can shake you up. But, positive mind can defeat positive Covid," the actor said on Friday.

She added that she is in constant touch with the doctors and they have asked her to be home quarantined. "I am taking all the medications prescribed and actually am in good spirits.”

On August 9, Natasha had said she had gone to Pune and fell sick on her return to Mumbai.

