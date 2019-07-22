Sacred Games 2 will showcase a new Ganesh Gaitonde and Bunty, reveals cast as they pose 70s gangsta style in bonus photoshoot

Before Scared Games 2 finally drops on Independence Day, Netflix is presenting the show’s lead cast -- Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla, Luke Kenny, and Jatin Sarna – in a rare stylish and retro photo. With a clear 70s gangsta vibe, the photo misses out on two fan favourites though – Scared Games season 1’s Kuckoo (Kubbra Sait), Anjali Mathur (Radhika Apte) and Constable Katekar (Jitendra Joshi).

In a proof that the cops and gangsters of Scared Games clean up nice, the entire cast left their gritty on-screen personas for edgy and ultra-glam avatars. The looks were styled by Tanya Ghavri and Mohit Rai.

A rare picture of everyone getting along. We are going to cherish it until #SacredGames2 begins. pic.twitter.com/583NUDVQvc — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 22, 2019

Says Ghavri, “We handpicked pieces from various designers, high-street labels, and the actors’ personal vintage collections, and the final ensembles channeled the decade’s anti-conformist, chic approach to fashion.” The shoot was captured by Rohan Shreshtha.

Talking about the upcoming show, Saif Ali Khan – Sacred Games’ Sartaj Singh – said, “Sacred Games Season 2 has been a very creative experience with some bright people putting their best foot forward, being as intelligent as they can, being as artistic as they can, and that’s not an environment that you find every day. It pretty much picks up from where the season 1 ends. While season 1 set the stage, this season develops it further, and deals more with the inner workings of Sartaj’s mind, personality, background, family, and father. It’s a logical progression; there’s a little more action, there’s a little more speed and drama, and it’s also when the whole sacred angle comes in.”

Ganesh Gaitonde aka Nawazuddin Siddiqui also spoke about what the audience can expect in the upcoming season, “In the first season, the challenge was dealing with the situations that I faced as an actor, because I wasn’t aware of what my journey would be like in the second season. The situations my character faces in both seasons are different, so we had to keep adapting accordingly. Of course, we try to put our best foot forward always. In this season, the way Ganesh Gaitonde talks and walks will remain the same, but the change in his surroundings will bring about an internal change in him.”

Pankaj Tripathi’s Guruji is expected to play a big role in the new season. Talking about how he will be a game-changer, the actor said, “Guruji is a well-read man, he has his own style of thinking, and much like many others, he too feels that his beliefs and thoughts are superior to others, and that his approach to life is the correct one.”

Kalki Koechlin, who enters the show as Batya in season 2, was seen with Guruji in Sacred Games 2 trailer. “Batya is from a very conflicting background; her father is Jewish French and her mother is Palestinian, who had abandoned her as a teenager. You will see Batya’s journey of transforming from a rebellious, angry teenager with a drug addiction to this very calm woman over the years, once she reaches Guruji’s Ashram,” she said.

Surveen Chawla, who played Jojo for a fleeting scene in Sacred Games, has a more well defined role in this one. “Jojo is somebody who’s not afraid of Gaitonde--she is just amazing. And in season 2, I think you’re going to find out why. She has a tremendous impact on Gaitonde’s life in every way,” Surveen said.

Jatin Sarna, who plays the fan favourite Bunty in the show, said, “The second season will showcase a very different side of Bunty, one which you’ve not seen in season 1. You will have to wait and watch season 2, as there are many exciting things in store for the viewers.”

If the motivations of Luke Kenny’s Malcolm intrigued you in season 1, expect the answers this time round. “In Season 2, we find out a lot more about Malcolm--who he is, where he comes from, and how he is connected to all this. And of course, there’s Guruji who comes into play as well, which is really interesting,” he said.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 12:38 IST