Saif Ali Khan on Sacred Games: ‘Kubbra’s Sait character Kuckoo put it in another league’

Saif Ali Khan’s tryst with web happened when the actor wasn’t doing too many Bollywood films. Glad that he took the plunge, he feels the risk only paid off and also added a “dimension” to him as an actor.

You were the first Bollywood A-lister who forayed into web. Were you confident of the medium?

If you say that I’m an actor who is willing to take chances, is platform agnostic, then yes, I agree with that. Fear is a bit of a deterrent. I’m not afraid and willing to try stuff, provided it is artistic. … the environment created on set (for Sacred Games) was a very rarefied one, with people being intelligent, artistic, and doing the best acting they possibly could, the best writing and cinematography. If that’s the case, I am willing to do almost anything. If money is good, work is good, what more do you want?

Do you agree that acting on the web catapulted you into a different league altogether?

I don’t know if that’s true. ‘Catapulted’ might be a little strong. It showed another side to my personality, and added a dimension to me as an actor, and (proved that the web) is yet another platform for actors to act on. In that sense, it’s great, it created a slightly different impact. ‘Catapulted into a different league’ is hyperbole…

What was your reaction when you were approached for the show initially?

I was very happy when it did. The idea of Netflix doing their first original soap… we as actors, producers had expectations that it would be something international, above and beyond the run-of-the-mill, which it was. Things like Kubbra’s Sait character (Kuckoo) put it in another league. Also, the treatment by the directors was very well. It was well-written by these guys. It was something that showcased Indian talent on an international level, which I was happy to be a part of.

With Sacred Games 2 coming up, do you feel that the series started a web revolution in India?

We live in a universe, which is extremely strong and well-sorted all over the world. You can’t compare the Indian market to the rest of what OTT platforms have achieved globally. India is a different and unique market and it will take people time and they will have to adjust and adapt.

