Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 17, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Latest Sacred Games 2 teaser gets hilarious reactions from fans: ‘Use time stone to bring Katekar back’

A new Sacred Games 2 teaser that name-drops an important character, is being met with heated speculations by fans. Check out reactions here.

tv Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sacred Games,Sacred Games 2,Sacred Games Season 2
Jitendra Joshi as Constable Katekar in a still from Sacred Games.

Netflix India on Tuesday released a new teaser for the upcoming second season of its hit crime series, Sacred Games, leaving fans wondering what possible twists are in store. “This time, even Trivedi won’t be spared,” the teaser declares, sparking off speculation in the comments section.

The short teaser shows the faces of every deceased character, on cassette covers, as they tumble like dominoes after being pushed. This includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ganesh Gaitonde, Radhika Apte’s Anjali Mathur, Kubbra Sait’s Kukoo, and fan favourite Katekar, played by Jitendra Joshi. “Try your best,” says Gaitonde in a voice over, “Save your city.”


Fans left enthusiastic comments under the video. “Is there any chance of time stone being in Sacred Games? We can really use it right now to bring Katekar,” wrote one fan. “Can you accidentally upload the entire season now?” wrote another fan.

Some people even took it as a possible spoiler. Trivedi was one of Gaitonde’s ‘three fathers’ and was last seen in the nuclear bunker, discovered by Saif Ali Khan’s Inspector Sartaj Singh at the end of season one. “Yeh spoiler kya kar rela hai idhar? (What is this spoiler doing here?” asked another fan.

The eagerly anticipated second season of the show will be made available to stream on August 15. Vikramaditya Motwane returns as showrunner, handing over his directorial reins to Neeraj Ghaywan, who shares responsibilities with Anurag Kashyap.

The first trailer for the series was released last week, and has already accumulated over 10 million views on YouTube, and millions more across other social media platforms.

Here are some more reactions:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 13:43 IST

tags

more from tv
trending topics