Latest Sacred Games 2 teaser gets hilarious reactions from fans: ‘Use time stone to bring Katekar back’

Netflix India on Tuesday released a new teaser for the upcoming second season of its hit crime series, Sacred Games, leaving fans wondering what possible twists are in store. “This time, even Trivedi won’t be spared,” the teaser declares, sparking off speculation in the comments section.

The short teaser shows the faces of every deceased character, on cassette covers, as they tumble like dominoes after being pushed. This includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ganesh Gaitonde, Radhika Apte’s Anjali Mathur, Kubbra Sait’s Kukoo, and fan favourite Katekar, played by Jitendra Joshi. “Try your best,” says Gaitonde in a voice over, “Save your city.”





Fans left enthusiastic comments under the video. “Is there any chance of time stone being in Sacred Games? We can really use it right now to bring Katekar,” wrote one fan. “Can you accidentally upload the entire season now?” wrote another fan.

Some people even took it as a possible spoiler. Trivedi was one of Gaitonde’s ‘three fathers’ and was last seen in the nuclear bunker, discovered by Saif Ali Khan’s Inspector Sartaj Singh at the end of season one. “Yeh spoiler kya kar rela hai idhar? (What is this spoiler doing here?” asked another fan.

The eagerly anticipated second season of the show will be made available to stream on August 15. Vikramaditya Motwane returns as showrunner, handing over his directorial reins to Neeraj Ghaywan, who shares responsibilities with Anurag Kashyap.

The first trailer for the series was released last week, and has already accumulated over 10 million views on YouTube, and millions more across other social media platforms.

Here are some more reactions:

Iss baar agar date postpond kiya toh sala tum log nahi bachega — jawa wale bawa (@Ranjeet84749726) July 16, 2019

Bhaad mein gaya trivedi, kaatekar ko waapas laao pahle — Jitendra (@hydbadshah) July 16, 2019

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 13:43 IST