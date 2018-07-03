Sacred Games has helped me go deeper into the character and explore the possibility to work better: Nawazuddin

National Award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays crimelord Ganesh Gaitonde in the forthcoming Netflix series, Sacred Games,

Sacred Games is an eight-episode show based on Vikram Chandra’s similarly titled book. It is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap.

Asked if the series format of storytelling changed his performance as an actor, Nawazuddin told IANS: “The script was written with a lot of details and because the story told in eight episodes, which means an eight-hour show... As an actor, I got a chance to go close to the character. It has a much nuanced portrayal on-screen. It has not only given me a chance to go deeper into the character but also explore the possibility to work on a scene better.”

The actor has explored the digital space earlier with few short films like In Defence of Freedom and Carbon. He believes the production quality of Netflix is higher and he loves that. “Since the digital platform is quite open to people these days, many are coming in the business and making shows. Some of them are good, and some are sub-standard. But Netflix has maintained a quality. As we all know, the level is of international quality and it caters to the global audience. So when we are acting, we know that we have to bring our best game on the table.”

As one of the more popular Indian actors in the film festival circuit, Nawazuddin has travelled to some of the iconic galas with movies like Patang, The Lunchbox, Dekh Indian Circus and Manto. Will a Netflix series help to build a good global audience?

“As an actor, I just did my work, and wherever I get a chance to do good work, I will do that. It is upto the film -- if it is travelling to festivals and reaching out to the global audience. But for me, it is another good opportunity to deliver my best,” he said.

Sacred Games is releasing on Netflix on Friday.

