Sacred Games: Netflix unveils release date for Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new show

Netflix on Monday announced that their upcoming original series Sacred Games will premiere on July 6, 2018 in all territories where Netflix is available. It also released an announcement video which reveals the show’s title design and highlights the cast - Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Here’s the official synopsis:

A policeman, a criminal overlord, a Bollywood film star, politicians, cultists, spies, and terrorists—the lives of the privileged, the famous, the wretched, and the bloodthirsty interweave with cataclysmic consequences amid the chaos of modern-day Mumbai. The series is based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel Sacred Games by author Vikram Chandra.

The series focuses on Sartaj Singh, a seasoned and cynical Bombay police officer, summoned by an anonymous tip one morning, a voice which promises him an opportunity to capture the powerful Ganesh Gaitonde, criminal overlord of the G-Company. As the stakes mount and Sartaj seeks knowledge of his prey, it becomes clear that the game the two players thought they were engaged in is in fact part of a much larger scenario, one that expands beyond their city.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from Sacred Games. (Netflix)

Netflix had previously released the first looks of the cast. The series is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by their Phantom Films banner.

Follow @htshowbiz for more