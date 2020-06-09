Saiyami Kher’s ‘leaked auditions’ for Money Heist and Sacred Games surface online. Watch funny video

tv

The ‘leaked audition tape’ of Saiyami Kher has been shared on social media by streaming giant Netflix. The funny video shows her unsuccessful virtual auditions for popular shows Sacred Games, Money Heist and Stranger Things, before bagging a role in Anurag Kashyap’s Netflix film Choked.

First, Saiyami is asked to audition for the role of crime lord Ganesh Gaitonde from Sacred Games. When she protests that the character is a man, she is told that he is an ‘emotion’. She then reads her lines, substituting the expletives with ‘bhaisaab’, and refuses to abuse.

Saiyami is then asked to audition for the role of ‘Mumbai’ in season five of Money Heist. The excited actor says, “Oh my God, that’s like my most favourite show ever!” She sings Bella Ciao with a desi twist, but her dreams are shattered, as she cannot fly to Spain for the shoot due to the lockdown.

Then, Saiyami is told to audition for the role of Eleven from Sacred Games. She gets exasperated and asks, “Kya chal raha hai yaar (What is going on)? Ever since you have called me, first, you make me play a guy. Then, you make me play a city and now, you are making me play a kid! Koi dhang ka role nahi hai kya (Don’t you have any proper roles)?”

Finally, Saiyami is told about Choked. She reminds the casting director of her refusal to use expletives on screen and asks, “Why is Anurag Kashyap going to cast me if I don’t abuse?” She is then shown to lose her cool and shout at the casting director, who finalises her for the film.

Choked, which also stars Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande, was released on Netflix on June 5. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Choked might not be up there with the filmmaker’s finest, but it’s his most unusual movie since No Smoking — and it most certainly fulfils its duty and performs the Heimlich on a streamer that is gasping for air after a string of back-to-back blunders.”

