Sana Khan gets special gift from husband Anas Saiyad on one-month anniversary of wedding, jokes about his gift being ‘udhar’

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 11:00 IST

Former actor Sana Khan took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of a brand new phone that her husband, Maulana Anas gifted her. They couple got married on November 21 this year.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Thank you @anas_saiyad20 One month of being together. My gift to u is udhar ok.” In the clip, Sana was seen uncovering the phone from its box to give a better glimpse of it.

In the recent past, there have been reports that Sana married Anas as a rebound. She had been in a relationship with dancer-choreographer Melvin Louis for a while before they broke off in early 2020.

Speaking about her decision to marry Anas, she told Times of India in a recent interview: “Getting married to Anas wasn’t an overnight decision. I have prayed for years for a man like him in my life. What I liked best about him is that he is shareef and unn mein haya hai. He is not judgmental. He had said this to me, ‘Agar koi achhi cheez gutter mein gir gayi hai toh uske upar aap 10 baalti bhi paani daal do, woh saaf nahi hoti hai. Par aap usko gutter se baahar nikaal kar ek glass paani daal do, woh saaf ho jaati hai’ (If something falls in the gutter, you cannot clean it even with 10 buckets of water.. But when you take it out, it can be cleaned with one glass of water). That had a lasting impact on me.”

He too reacted to the speculation and said in another interview to Times of India, “I have never forced her to lead life in a certain way. She announced on Instagram around six months ago that she has taken hijab. People thought that it’s because of the pandemic and no work, but she always wanted to detach herself from what she was doing. I wanted her to give it some time, but she was certain. In fact, I was shocked, too, when she announced that she was quitting the industry.”

The couple left for Kashmir to celebrate their honeymoon. Sana had shared a number of pictures and videos from their time in that state.

