Sanjivani actor Chandni Bhagwanani stuck in Australia amid lockdown, says blowing through savings to survive

tv

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 09:37 IST

Television actor Chandni Bhagwanani is stranded in Australia due to the lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic, and is blowing through her savings to survive. Airlines across the world have cancelled flights and countries have sealed their borders to control the spread of the deadly virus.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Chandni said that she was in Australia for a month to honour professional commitments, and got stuck due to the lockdown. “I did try to book my tickets when little buffer time was given but all the flights were full and I also realised it is not very safe to travel. So, I thought staying here would be better. And now I feel the lockdown will be extended till June,” she said.

Chandni was originally putting up at a hotel but when the lockdown got extended, she and two other Indian women rented an apartment in Melbourne together. She said that living in Australia was expensive, and she has had to dig into her savings.

Also read: Scarlett Johansson says she’s made a career out of being second choice, was ‘rejected constantly’

“It’s quite difficult. Everything is expensive here - stay, food, travel. But whatever savings I have, I am putting it here right now. Since my accommodation is on a sharing basis, it’s quite comfortable for me, rather than living in a hotel, studio apartment or in a flat by myself. That must have been more difficult. Thankfully, I have these two girls around me and have people whom I can talk to in this crucial phase,” she said.

Chandni made her small screen debut in 2001 with the show Kohi Apna Sa. She has been a part of shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Amita Ka Amit, Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi and Santoshi Maa. She was most recently seen as Dr Asha Kanwar in Sanjivani, a reboot of the 2002 hospital drama of the same name.

Follow @htshowbiz for more