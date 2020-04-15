e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Soundarya Sharma stuck in US amid coronavirus pandemic, seeks ministry help to return home

Soundarya Sharma stuck in US amid coronavirus pandemic, seeks ministry help to return home

Soundarya Sharma, who was in Los Angeles for an acting course, is unable to return home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

bollywood Updated: Apr 15, 2020 19:04 IST
Soundarya Sharma is stranded in the US currently.
Actress Soundarya Sharma has approached the Indian embassy and Ministry of External Affairs for assistance, along with more than 400 Indians including students who are stranded in the USA amid a coronavirus pandemic.

“These are challenging times for everyone, but my heart goes to hundreds of students including other fellow Indians who are stuck here, without proper accommodation and resources,” Soundarya said.

She added: “I have been writing to the Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs for evacuation assistance however there has been no positive response nor any assistance to Indians who have been unable to meet their ends here.”

 

The actress, who featured in the film Ranchi Diaries, is hoping to be evacuated back to India. “I would humbly request the Indian embassy and the MEA for a stimulus package for all those students and fellow Indians who are stuck here to help overcome this situation and hopefully arrange an evacuation flight back to India,” she said.

Soundarya was in Los Angeles to attend an acting course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

