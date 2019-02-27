Sasural Simar Ka actor Kajol Srivastava ties the knot with Ankit Khare, see pics

TV actor Kajol Srivastava married boyfriend Ankit Khare on February 23 in a private ceremony and the photos from the wedding have now found their way to the internet. Kajol and Ankit got engaged in November last year and married in Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho on Friday. The haldi and sangeet ceremony took place on February 22, followed by a pool party the next day.

The Sasural Simar Ka actor has confirmed the news and said that her honeymoon plans are on hold as Ankit has some work in America.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor spotted with a big baby bump on sets of Good News. See pics

While Kajol wore a green lehenga on her big day, Ankit was seen in an ivory sherwani at the wedding ceremony. The couple was dressed in yellow for the haldi ceremony.

Kajol wore peach coloured lehenga for her mehendi.

Earlier, Kajol had told Times of India, “Khajuraho is a beautiful place boasting of a rich history with famous temples. I have always loved the place and felt that it would be a great destination for me to get married. Ankit will leave immediately after the wedding for America where he works. So, I have invited close industry friends for my wedding. Even the honeymoon plans are on hold keeping in mind his return.”

She also posted a video showing off her wedding invite:

Check out more pictures and videos from the celebrations:

Talking about Ankit, Kajol had earlier said, “My fiance Ankit is actually my real sister’s devar and initially I wasn’t even thinking about getting married to him. In fact, it was Ankit’s mother, who, when saw me, proposed this idea, to which I was hesitant to accept initially. But things didn’t stop there and then I was made to reconsider my decision about Ankit by my parents too. So when I started talking to him and when I got to know him, he came across as a really good man. In fact, even though he is living in the US, he has told me to continue working on TV post marriage and that he would work things out for us. Isn’t it sweet?”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 17:39 IST