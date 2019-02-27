Kareena Kapoor spotted with a big baby bump on sets of Good News. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor is cradling a pregnant belly again! However, her son Taimur is definitely not getting a little sibling. The actor was spotted on the sets of her upcoming film Good News, wearing a fake pregnant belly for the film.

Kareena was seen in grey sweats and a ganji with a striped shrug over it. She was seen walking to the film’s sets with her entourage. Fans had to do a double check to make sure what they were seeing was right. “You got me there for a sec,” wrote a fan. “Fabulous,” commented another.

Kareena will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Good News. The duo have featured in films like Ajnabee, Aitraaz, Bewafa, Dosti: Friends Forever, Tashan and Kambakkht Ishq. They began shooting the film in January. Good News also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. In Good News, Akshay and Kareena are playing a married couple, who is trying for a baby.

Directed by Raj Mehta,the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films. Good News is set to be released on September 6 and will face off with Anurag Basu’s currently untitled dark comic anthology at the box office.

Diljit, who is reuniting with Kareena in the film after starring with her in his maiden Bollywood outing Udta Punjab, says he is in awe of the actress whom he considers an “amazing” human being. “Kareena ma’am is an amazing human being. This is my second time working with her. My debut film in Bollywood was with her and I am still in awe of her. She has no air about herself. She comes on sets, works like a thorough professional and is cordial with everyone. There is a certain warmth to her which is truly worthy of appreciation,” Diljit told IANS.

