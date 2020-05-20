Shashank Vyas on Covid-19 crisis: We’re all in this together, no one is superior or inferior

tv

Updated: May 20, 2020 19:09 IST

The Covid-19 crisis has, undoubtedly, impacted the lives of almost everyone. But there can be no excuse for anyone to ignore the gravity of the situation and take a wrong step, feels Shashank Vyas. The actor is particularly disturbed by the recent incidents that were witnessed after the opening of liquor shops across the country, where buyers queued up in large numbers to purchase alcohol, flouting physical distancing norms.

“Opening of liquor shops wasn’t a good idea because some people don’t seem to understand the crisis we are going through. Hence, social distancing went for a toss… This isn’t acceptable,” he says, adding that home delivery seems like a much better option at present.

Few days back ,few people were hindus and few were muslims ,now we call them migrants .

At the time of election they will again become hindus and muslims. — shashank vyas (@shasha303) May 18, 2020

Alcohol, Vyas feels, makes people forget their worries, which in turn leads to domestic violence, theft and accidents — something that has been largely reported. “On a moral note, our brave soldiers gave up their lives fighting for our country and we saw people rushing, going crazy to stock up alcohol. Are we doing things right?” he asks.

The actor is doing his bit to aid the fight against the pandemic, but chooses not to talk about it. “Kuch logon ko lagta hai ki actors ko kuch nahi pata. This is a misconception. We meet a lot of people for work every day from different walks of life and sensibilities. While talking to them, we understand their lives and journeys. We also keep ourselves updated,” says Vyas, 33, urging people not to support communalism.

“We are all in this together. No one is superior or inferior. The virus also isn’t discriminating… Achha hoga aap apne aur apne parivar aur dosto pe dhyan do, achha socho, achha karo aur achha bolo,” he adds.

Amid the lockdown, Vyas has written seven short stories and plans to direct them once work resumes. “I have narrated these stories to friends and the feedback has been encouraging,” he shares.