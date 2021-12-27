Shefali Jariwala finds a silver lining in the pandemic: ‘It helped me become more happier and healthier’

tv

Actor and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala has shared the positive ways in which the pandemic- induced lockdown changed her life. Shefali was one of the interesting candidates on Bigg Boss 13 and earlier rose to fame with a music video. It was a remake of Kaanta Laga and she continues to be called the “Kaanta Laga girl”.

Ever since the pandemic-induced lockdown, Shefali has been talking about spending time with family and how their plan to adopt a child was put on hold due to the crisis.

Shefali told Bombay Times, “I’m really enjoying this new and improved version of me, this healthier version of me. And that has been the silver lining for me during the pandemic. It has helped me become more happier and healthier version of myself. I have become someone who has started enjoying the simple things in life.”

She added, “The silver lining for me during the pandemic has been for me to be able to give more time to my personal interests and other little things that I always enjoyed doing like painting and sketching. I have been able to develop closer relationships with my family and also turn to a simpler way of life and a much healthier way of life. Eating more at home, getting enough sleep have helped. I have healed physically too from the injuries that I had. The pandemic helped me to take care and heal myself. The slow pace of life during the pandemic has helped me heal.”

Responding to reports of the “finale” for the ongoing Bigg Boss 14 being held in December, Shefali had expressed her shock. She wondered if the season was performing badly. However, she also said that it might all be a new twist to the current season, which turned out to be true. Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant entered the house as challengers soon after the “finale”.

Shefali recently celebrated her birthday on the rooftop. Her actor husband Parag Tyagi, and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Hindustani Bhai and Arti Singh were also in attendance.

