Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra search for partners on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Meet all the 10 suitors

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has 10 suitors vying for the attention of Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill.

tv Updated: Feb 21, 2020 12:39 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are looking for partners on their new show.
Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are looking for partners on their new show.
         

The Bigg Boss 13 spin-off series, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is hosted by Maniesh Paul and has Bigg Boss 13 finalists Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill hunting for the perfect marriage partner. On Thursday evening, the audience was introduced to the 10 participants who will vie to impress Shehnaaz and Paras. The show will unfold as a swayamvar, and will see all contestants staying in the same house where Bigg Boss 13 was played out as they get down to wooing Shehnaaz and Paras.

IANS takes a look at the 10 contestants who will be performing several tasks to impress Paras and Shehnaaz during their stay in the house on the Colors show.

Suitors for PARAS CHHABRA

Jasleen Mathru: She shot to fame posing as Bhajan singer Anup Jalota’s partner on “Bigg Boss 12”, but has not managed to do much since then, except appear in the soap series “Vish”. She will hope her tenure on this show is slightly fruitful than all of what she has done in the past in order to court the limelight.

Heena Panchal: Often called Malaika Arora of the South for her smoldering appearances in southern films, where she bears an uncanny physical resemblance to the Bollywood dance queen, she has been a contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi season 2.

Ankita Srivastava: Despite a glamorous outing in Anees Bazmee’s 2015 multistarrer Welcome Back, Ankita’s Bollywood career is yet to take off. Since then, she has featured in the TV show Dastaan-e-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, where she essayed the courtesan Firdaus.

Sanjjna Galrani: Fans of southern cinema would know her, since she has been around in the south Indian film industry for close to 15 years now. She made her debut with the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Oru Kadhal Seiveer, and has also acted in Kannada films over the years, besides being a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada 1.

Navdeesh Kaur: Not much was known about her till the other day except that she works as a marketer. However, ever since Colors ran her promo for the show, social media was quick to get on with trolling her, calling her “Shehnaaz ki sasti copy (a cheap copy of Shehnaaz)”.

Suitors for SHEHNAAZ GILL

Mayank Agnihotri:The 41-year-old has been a divorcee for five years now, and introduces himself as a doctor. He looks serious about winning over Shehnaaz for marriage, because he thinks she is sweet and also because he finds courageous the fact that she fought with her family.

Mayur Verma: Mayur is a familiar face on the small screen, having appeared on a host of shows such as Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Swaragini and Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, but he is yet to find all-round stardom as an actor.

Indeep Bakshi: The punjabi pop star shot to Bollywood stardom belting out Saturday Saturday along with Badshah and Akriti Kakkar in the Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. His superhit numbers include Nakhra and Bad waali feeling. He has featured on MTV Date To Remember as a mentor.

Rohanpreet Singh: A Colors discovery, he won many fans as a singer on Rising Star 2. He couldn’t win the show, and finished first runner-up. He has sung a few Punjabi songs since then, waiting for an all-India shot at fame.

Balraj Syal: The comedian made a mark on television shows such as The Great Indian Laughter Challengea, Entertainment Ki Raat and Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala Occasionally seen in Punjabi film, he is simultaneously a participant on another Colors show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 this year.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

