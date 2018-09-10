Shilpa Shetty to play cupid in her new web series, Hear Me Love Me. Watch video

Shilpa Shetty, who is well known for her show Sunday Binge and her book about yoga, is ready to explore the all-new world of web series. The yesteryear actor took to Instagram to announce that she will be a part of a brand new web series. In the video, the actor said, “Your heart is looking for someone out there. Let’s find the one that you really deserve. Here’s the logo of my new show, Hear Me Love Me only on Amazon Prime.”

In the video, she holds a bunch of red heart-shaped balloons in her hand and she is dressed in casual denims paired with a white t-shirt. Shilpa also shared another picture of herself in which she looked stylish in bright yellow full-sleeved top paired with a white skirt. The actor captioned the picture, “All set to play Cupid for my new #webseries @hearmeloveme with @primevideoin.”

According to a report in Indian Express, Shilpa had earlier said, “I am thrilled to make my digital debut with this unique reality show. I am sure all of us have wondered if looks are everything when it comes to dating. Hear Me. Love Me. puts this concept to the test! The format of this unusual and edgy reality show revolves around dating through the heart.”

The format of the show will see women aged between 21 and 32 being set up on multiple blind dates in a day. They will then be asked about what they seek in a potential partner. The twist here is that the woman will not be allowed to leave the room where she will meet her potential partners and she will not be able to see the face of the said individual either.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 19:34 IST