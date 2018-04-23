Shilpa Shinde shares adult video on Twitter, Hina Khan leads Twitter in slamming her

They fought inside the house, they fought over the winner’s trophy, they fought even after the reality show was over. And, seems like Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and runner-up Hina Khan are in no mood to reconcile anytime soon. Shilpa recently shared an adult clip on Twitter where the woman resembles the TV actor. She shared the video to clarify that she is not the woman in the video, as claimed earlier. However, the actor sharing an adult video led to censure over Twitter. Among those who criticised Shilpa’s move were Hina and her boyfriend Rocky.

Shilpa was caught in an MMS scandal when an adult video was circulated online, claiming that the woman in the video was the actor. The controversy was also a hot topic of discussion during Shilpa’s stay inside the Bigg Boss house. Now, in an attempt to clarify that the video does not feature her, Shilpa decided to share the video on her Twitter account.

Hina Khan, who was one of the top contenders in Bigg Boss 11 race early this year, led Twitter users in slamming Shilpa for posting the video without seeking permission from the woman who features in it. “Sad..anyone’s fans or regular trolls may get away by saying anything on SM but as a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful n responsible. Specially in these times, real life is not a reality show !,” Hina wrote.

Sad..anyone’s fans or regular trolls may get away by saying anything on SM but as a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful n responsible. Specially in these times, real life is not a reality show ! https://t.co/T4mro52L5t — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) April 21, 2018

Hina’s boyfriend Rocky also tweeted about it: “@ShindeShilpaS whatever happened with u is unfortunate n u hav a right to Spk abt it but I ask u, do u hav a proof of consent of the woman in ths video tht u can post it? If she’s the imposter u claim why don’t u go Legal instead of promoting porn on Sm being a responsible celeb?”

@ShindeShilpaS whatever happened with u is unfortunate n u hav a right to Spk abt it but I ask u, do u hav a proof of consent of the woman in ths video tht u can post it? If she’s the imposter u claim why don’t u go Legal instead of promoting porn on Sm being a responsible celeb? https://t.co/o04BUqh4Kf — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) April 21, 2018

Follow @htshowbiz for more