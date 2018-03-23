Shoot resumes on Family Time With Kapil Sharma, show to air on Sunday

Kapil Sharma’s new show may have had a bad beginning already but things seem to be back on track now. It was reported on Friday morning that Kapil cancelled a shoot with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani on Monday for his show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma. While the channel blamed a technical difficulty, many were reminded of last year when he would cancel shoots for The Kapil Sharma Show because he would be too unfit to carry on.

According to a report in The Indian Express, however, the shoot for Family Time resumed on Thursday. “The newly made sets had a technical issue and so we had to cancel the shoot and couldn’t even host the media the next day,” a source said. “As for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, they were never scheduled to shoot with us, so where is the question of their shoot getting cancelled. It was the launch episode that was to be shot,” the source added.

The show will premiere on Sunday, March 25 and the next episode will feature Ajay Devgn, who promoted his film Raid on the show’s sets recently.

Kapil was fighting with his co-star from The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover again last week on Twitter. Many suspected that that was the reason he cancelled his show’s shoot, something his last show became notorious for.

Kapil suffered a PR nightmare in March 2017 when he physically abused Sunil on a flight. His show’s ratings took a nosedive as fans rushed to Sunil’s side and his co-stars also decided to quit the show.

The comedian-actor now has high hopes from his new show after his latest film, Firangi, also failed to do well at the box office.

