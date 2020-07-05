Shubhangi Atre on resuming TV shoot post Unlock: Wearing mask messes up the makeup, so I have to do the touch-up several times

tv

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 18:43 IST

Though excited to finally be back to work after nearly 100 days, actor Shubhangi Atre admits there’s a constant fear of being exposed to the virus, especially with so many people around on the set.

“There are scenes where I’m supposed to lie down on the bed or sit on the sofa or work in the kitchen, everything requires me to touch something that would have been touched by several other people. Even though they would have sanitised properly, par darr toh lagta hai,” says Atre, who started shooting for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!.

To ensure everyone’s safety on set, the makers also tried shooting the scenes with actors wearing face shields but that, too, didn’t work out.

Also, in the heat, my makeup starts dripping and face becomes oily, so I’ve to do the touch up myself. And every time I need to wash or sanitise my hand. Wearing mask also messes the makeup, especially the lipstick, so I’ve to do the touch up repeatedly, that’s really a concern,” adds the actor, who prefers doing her makeup herself, though it’s not something new for her.

“I’ve always don that. The only difference is that now, someone needs to hold the mirror and the pouch that has my makeup kit, so that I can do the touch up in between. But even then, having someone come close while holding the mirror, bothers me,” she shares.

However, Atre shares that everyone is managing very well and even scenes are being shot keeping social distancing in mind.

“Earlier we would have may shots where I’d hug or lightly push my onscreen husband (played by Rohitash Gaud), but now we’re avoiding those. Once we enter the set, we finish everything and then only leave. Also, we’re shooting eight to ten scenes a day with three camera set-up, so that we can finish quickly,” Atre tells us, adding that the plan is to create a bank of episodes for two weeks to start with.

With safety and social distancing guidelines in place, the actor shares how the sets no longer look how they used to be.

“It’s difficult to recognise people under masks and face shields and understand directions. I’ve been playing this character for long now, but now that we shot after a gap of 100 days, I’ve been asking my director if I’m portraying my part well. I’ve become so conscious,” she confesses.

Follow @htshowbiz for more