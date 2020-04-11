Shubhangi Atre’s daughter gifts her a handmade birthday card, actor reveals she turned director for husband on TikTok

tv

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 17:34 IST

TV actor Shubhangi Atre had the best birthday gift as she celebrated the day with family on Saturday. Her daughter presented her with a handmade card and she has shared a picture of it with fans on Instagram.

Shubhangi wrote alongside the picture, “Made By Ashi,,, my world,,,my baby.” The card has cute messages written all over in different colours and fonts. The actor also turned director for her husband, Piyush Poorey.

About her birthday, Shubhangi said in a statement, “I’m enjoying my birthday with my husband and daughter. We are enjoying each second. We do household chores together, play indoor games and then we talk, laugh. It’s all about togetherness. Its my birthday today and I decided doing TikTok with my man. And so I’m directing him. In fact he is good artist.”

She also added, “I’m a kid when it comes to my birthday. I literally want my day to be special in every way. And I’m lucky my family helps it to be very special. Every birthday of mine is a special memory for me.”

Recently, Shubhangi had shared a picture of herself reading a book. She wrote sharing the picture, “Some books leave us free and some books make us free – Ralph Waldo Emerson.”



Praising her husband Piyush Poorey for always supporting her even when she had a small child to look after, Shubhangi had told Hindustan Times last year, “When I was taking the baby steps in this industry, I wasn’t alone. My husband was there by my side. Moreover, I was a mother to two-year-old daughter Ashi, and leaving her at home to start my career left me in dilemma. The initial couple of years [of my career] were full of ups and downs, but my family became my strength. If I was going for an outdoor shoot for 15 days, I never had to worry about what will happen to my daughter. Rather, it was Piyush, who used to bring her to the sets, so I could spend time with her.”

Shubhangi replaced Shilpa Shinde in May 2016 as the famous Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai.

