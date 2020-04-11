Karan Mehra talks about his first job: ‘I used to get Rs 1100’

tv

TV actor Karan Mehra has been spending time with son Kavish and says the entire family enjoys “sunset parties” everyday. Karan is best known for playing Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai..

Asked how his young son is handling the lockdown, Karan told Hindustan Times, “Kavish calls it (coronavirus) conora wire. He is quite understanding, we keep telling him how things are, of course in various ways, but he gets it all. We take him to the gallery to watch the sunset. He plays in the gallery and his friend, our neighbour, also comes out in her gallery and they play in their own galleries, together.We are watching birds, we watch the sunset together. About 6:30 in the evening, we have our own sunset parties. We are trying keep engaging him in a routine.”

He also said that he is lucky to be locked down with his entire family. “Right now, my wife Nisha, her mom and son Kavish and my house maid is also there. I’m lucky that at least I have family with me. Kavish takes most of the time and zyada kuch pata nahi chalta. I know logo ko kaafi takleefo ka samna karna pad raha hai, but luckily we (family) are together. We are spending as much time together and trying to keep up the spirits. We are both doing our own chats, keep playing with Kavish.”

Given that the lockdown has been on for weeks now, we asked Karan if he ever feels irritated or frustrated with the situation. “We (Karan and wife Nisha) haven’t reached the zone where we feel irritated, yet. We keep talking to fans about this....People are not used to seeing each other, people are not used to not going outside. Even family gets bored when you are there all day, everyday.Itna zyada bhi nahi dekh sakte gharwale (Even family cannot bear with you much). Difference of opinions honge,” Karan said.

He then suggested taking to household chores to avoid getting irritated with the current situation. “I have heard people are even taking help of psychiatrists. I think Kavish ki wajah se humara kaafi stress nikal jata hai. Otherwise, it would get very difficult, even for us,” he added.

Karan also said that his time inside Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss house in 2016 was a kind of preview for the current situation. “I have been in the Bigg Boss house and I believe I experienced somewhat similar situation. I am just using all that I have learnt in all these years. I am also very homely so staying at home is not a major issue with me. The less we think about those outside, the more we keep our sanity intact. Stay happy with what it is.We try keep ourselves occupied.”

Asked if he, too, like many celebs, has picked up a skill he wants to hone during the lockdown, Karan said, “Don’t want to say it from the horse’s mouth but the things that we are doing, we are already pretty diverse. But, yes, I have always stayed away from social media platforms and I am trying to get more social media savvy. I have always had cleaning OCD and even Nisha had. I used to do household chores ever since childhood.”

On Friday, Karan created quite a storm online when he posted video of himself making pizza at home and talked about the time when he worked at Dominos. Elaborating on the job, Karan said, “It seems like another life. It was summer internship for me and I got about 1100 bucks or something. I would cycle and go for a 4-hour job, I used to make pizzas, bake them. I used to cut around 100 pizzas in those 4 hours. That was a record in itself.”

